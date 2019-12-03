Loading articles...

North Macedonia: Ex-special prosecutor goes in trial

SKOPJE, Macedonia — A former special prosecutor tasked with investigating high-level corruption in North Macedonia has gone on trial on bribery-related charges.

Katica Janeva faces up to 16 years in prison following allegations that she received a bribe of 50,000 euros ($55,400) and gifts from a businessman targeted in a corruption investigation. She denies any wrongdoing.

The trial opened Tuesday.

The Special Prosecution Office was created in 2015 to crack down on organized crime and corruption.

But the scandal has seriously undermined the credibility of North Macedonia’s anti-corruption drive as the country seeks to open accession talks with the European Union.

Two businessmen from North Macedonia are also on trial.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
NB 427 approaching Dundas express, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Two record snowfalls for #Toronto YYZ and it’s not even astronomical winter yet😫On Nov 11, YYZ recorded 13.6cm ❄️…
Latest Weather
Read more