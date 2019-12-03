Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
North Macedonia: Ex-special prosecutor goes in trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 8:21 am EST
SKOPJE, Macedonia — A former special prosecutor tasked with investigating high-level corruption in North Macedonia has gone on trial on bribery-related charges.
Katica Janeva faces up to 16 years in prison following allegations that she received a bribe of 50,000 euros ($55,400) and gifts from a businessman targeted in a corruption investigation. She denies any wrongdoing.
The trial opened Tuesday.
The Special Prosecution Office was created in 2015 to crack down on organized crime and corruption.
But the scandal has seriously undermined the credibility of North Macedonia’s anti-corruption drive as the country seeks to open accession talks with the European Union.
Two businessmen from North Macedonia are also on trial.
The Associated Press
