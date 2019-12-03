Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Loading articles...

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,892.18, down 89.29 points.)

Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL). Mining. Down six cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $5.33 on 11.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrial. Down six cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $1.95 on 9.8 million shares.

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX:HRT). Mining. Down five cents, or 28.57 per cent, to 12.5 cents on 9.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $5.12 on 9.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up five cents, or 1.55 per cent, to $3.27 on nine million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $40.71 on 7.3 million shares.

 

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $2.14, or 2.12 per cent, to $98.57 on 3.6 million shares. The Bank of Montreal’s fourth-quarter profit fell to $1.19 billion as it was hit by a restructuring charge related primarily to severance that will affect about five per cent of the its global workforce, the bank announced Tuesday. The quarter ended Oct. 31 included a $357-million restructuring charge as a result of the bank’s decision to accelerate delivery of digitization initiatives and simplification of the way it does business.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Retail. Down 43 cents, or 4.41 per cent, to $9.31 on 564,000 shares. An investment firm and Canada’s oldest retailer will face off at a hearing at the Ontario Securities Commission as the battle to take Hudson’s Bay Co. private heats up. Catalyst Capital Group Inc. said late Monday it filed a notice of application for a hearing with the OSC to block a privatization bid led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker. A group of shareholders, including Baker, is offering a buyout priced at $10.30 per share. HBC’s board approved the deal after the group bumped their price by 85 cents from $9.45 per share.

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Transport. Down $2.60, or 2.17 per cent, to $117.15 on 1.3 million shares. Canadian National Railway Co. cut its profit forecast Tuesday in the wake of an eight-day strike by 3,200 workers that brought the railway to a near halt. CN now predicts 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share will grow in the mid single-digit range, down from earlier guidance targeting the high single-digits. The strike reduced its earnings per share by about 15 cents, CN estimated.

The Canadian Press

