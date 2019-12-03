Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Missouri man sentenced for hiding mother’s corpse in shed
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 8:24 am EST
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to probation for hiding his mother’s corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault in a storage shed after she died of what appear to be natural causes.
The Daily Journal reports that 52-year-old Nicholas McClure, of Farmington, also was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty last month to abandonment of a corpse.
Farmington police say Nydia McClure’s other children contacted law enforcement Nov. 14, 2017, after they were unable to contact her. McClure initially told officers the 85-year-old woman was travelling out of state. When he was questioned again, he said his mother had died on Oct. 15, 2017.
Police say an autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Court documents don’t explain why he hid her death.
___
Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com