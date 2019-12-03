Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico rejects US factory inspectors as part of trade deal
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 7:49 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government rejects Democratic lawmakers’ plan to allow U.S. inspectors to check Mexican factories for labour law compliance.
Mexico wants the U.S. Congress to approve a new North American trade accord before U.S. elections next year complicate the picture. Democrats are concerned Mexico’s unrepresentative unions have led to low wages that drain manufacturing jobs from the U.S.
López Obrador noted Mexico had passed reforms requiring free and fair union elections in its factories and approved a budget for monitoring. He says some Democrats continue raising concerns about implementation and compliance and requested inspectors.
He says, “We don’t accept that.”
Mexico countered with an idea of panels that would include representatives of both countries and a third nation to rule on controversies.