Loading articles...

Likely no paper trail for voting in Memphis on Super Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attorney for Tennessee says the state’s largest county probably won’t have new voting machines that create a paper trail in place for the presidential primary election in March.

Janet Kleinfelter of the Tennessee attorney general’s office discussed the timeline for new machine implementation in Memphis-anchored Shelby County during a federal court hearing Tuesday.

Kleinfelter cited insufficient time due to early voting and the time needed to prepare the machines, the ballots and workers. Kleinfelter said the machines will be in place by the August state and federal primaries.

Tuesday’s oral arguments in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals centred on a lawsuit that challenges the security of Shelby County’s voting machines. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in September, and the group Shelby County Advocates for Valid Elections appealed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 west of the Allen express - centre lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:02 PM
Flurries tonight and tomorrow morning. But as lake effect snow takes over, it's the Thursday morning commute that w…
Latest Weather
Read more