Jewish tombs targeted in anti-Semitic wave in eastern France

PARIS — Regional authorities in eastern France say vandals have scrawled anti-Semitic inscriptions, including swastikas spray-painted in black, on 107 tombs in a Jewish cemetery.

The attack targeted a cemetery in the town of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg. The inscriptions were discovered Tuesday.

Regional authorities said the vandalism was the latest in a wave of anti-Semitic, racist and anti-immigrant acts to hit the Bas-Rhin region in recent months and vowed to put an end to them.

Police are investigating.

Authorities said anti-Semitic graffiti was also discovered Tuesday in another village in the Bas-Rhin, Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.

The Associated Press