Jewish tombs targeted in anti-Semitic wave in eastern France

Tombs tagged with swastikasthe are pictured in Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, eastern France, Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019. Regional authorities say 107 tombs of the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen have been vandalized. (AP Photo)

PARIS — Regional authorities in eastern France say vandals have scrawled anti-Semitic inscriptions, including swastikas spray-painted in black, on 107 tombs in a Jewish cemetery.

The attack targeted a cemetery in the town of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg. The inscriptions were discovered Tuesday.

Regional authorities said the vandalism was the latest in a wave of anti-Semitic, racist and anti-immigrant acts to hit the Bas-Rhin region in recent months and vowed to put an end to them.

Police are investigating.

Authorities said anti-Semitic graffiti was also discovered Tuesday in another village in the Bas-Rhin, Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.

The Associated Press

