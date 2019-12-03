Loading articles...

House lawmakers oppose Russia's return to G7 summits

WASHINGTON — The House signalled its opposition Tuesday to allowing Russia to resume attending summits of the Group of Seven nations.

The House passed a resolution in a bipartisan vote of 339-71 that supports Russia’s previous expulsion from the annual gathering.

Russia had been invited to attend the gathering of the world’s most advanced economies since 1997. It was suspended in 2014 following its invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

President Donald Trump has said the Russians should be invited back.

The resolution adopted by the House urges keeping Russia out until it “respects the territorial integrity of its neighbours and adheres to the standards of democratic societies,” according to Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J., an author of the resolution.

Trump said Tuesday that next year’s summit would be held at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

The Group of Seven, or G-7, consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The Associated Press

