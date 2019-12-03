Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German authorities search Volkswagen offices in diesel probe
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 1:19 pm EST
BERLIN — German authorities have searched Volkswagen offices as part of their investigation into the automaker’s manipulation of diesel emission tests to defeat environmental regulations.
The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that the Braunschweig prosecutor’s office confirmed it led the raids but wouldn’t comment on details due to the ongoing investigation.
Volkswagen told dpa it is co-operating fully with the prosecutors and that the searches were regarding an investigation into the EA 288 model engine.
VW said the EA 288 has already been tested and no manipulation was found.
Braunschweig prosecutors in September announced they’d charged Volkswagen’s current chief executive and chairman as well as its former CEO with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.
The Associated Press
