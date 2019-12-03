Loading articles...

Fugitive NM man, missing young sons found in Cabo San Lucas

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Mexican authorities say they have found two young brothers allegedly taken from a Las Cruces, New Mexico, daycare by their father, and arrested the man.

Police in Cabo San Lucas say in a statement that 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom was located at a hotel room in the Baja California Sur resort city before dawn Tuesday along with 3-year-old son Maverick and 4-year-old Orion. A woman had reported disturbances at the room.

The statement said Ransom became aggressive when police arrived, and he was detained. Officers then sought information from the local U.S. consulate and determined he had an outstanding arrest warrant for allegedly taking the boys from the country without their mother’s permission.

The children were being cared for by Mexican authorities.

The Associated Press

