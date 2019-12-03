Loading articles...

Fisherman sentenced for fishing in state research area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A southeast Alaska commercial fisherman convicted of fishing in a state research area has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined more than $35,000.

Alaska State Troopers say 45-year-old Jonathan McGraw Jr. of Naukati Bay pleaded guilty last week to fishing in closed waters of Whale Pass and providing false information on a fish ticket. Both are misdemeanours.

Wildlife troopers determined that McGraw in late 2017 and early 2018 harvested sea cucumbers in the research area where commercial diving is never permitted.

He was fined $35,228. The fine matched the value of the sea cucumbers caught on seven occasions and totalling 7,506 pounds (3405 kilograms).

McGraw will lose his commercial fishing privileges and be on probation for one year.

Naukati Bay is on Prince of Wales Island.

The Associated Press

