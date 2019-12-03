Loading articles...

Firm that boasts about border wall building gets contract

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota company that has long claimed it can build a U.S.-Mexico border wall cheaper and faster than competitors has been awarded a contract to construct a portion of the structure in Yuma, Arizona.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel. The company will receive nearly $270 million of a $400 million contract to design and build physical barriers along about 31 miles (50 kilometres) of the southern border.

Company President Tommy Fisher is a GOP supporter and has appeared on conservative media touting his company as the best pick for building the wall that President Donald Trump has made a priority.

The company unsuccessfully sued the government in April when it was not awarded a similar contract.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 Ramp to the 427, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Kipling.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:58 AM
Two record snowfalls for #Toronto YYZ and it’s not even astronomical winter yet😫On Nov 11, YYZ recorded 13.6cm ❄️…
Latest Weather
Read more