Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 7:12 pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO — The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry’s top three companies.
The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski guilty on Tuesday in San Francisco.
Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna from 2010 through 2013.
Lischewski’s attorney, John Keker, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to price fixing in 2017.
In September a federal judge ordered Pennsylvania-based StarKist to pay a $100 million fine for its role in the collusion that also included Chicken of the Sea.
