Loading articles...

Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO — The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry’s top three companies.

The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski guilty on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna from 2010 through 2013.

Lischewski’s attorney, John Keker, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to price fixing in 2017.

In September a federal judge ordered Pennsylvania-based StarKist to pay a $100 million fine for its role in the collusion that also included Chicken of the Sea.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Yonge express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Dec. 4/19: May need to dust off the windshield in the morning, and pack an umbrella for…
Latest Weather
Read more