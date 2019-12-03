Loading articles...

‘El Santo Niño de Atocha’ focus of fresh New Mexico exhibit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A Roman Catholic image of the Christ child popular in Latin America and the southwestern United States is the subject of a New Mexico exhibit.

The New Mexico State University Museum is scheduled Wednesday to unveil its exhibit on “El Santo Niño de Atocha” — a figure widely seen as a protector of children, prisoners, immigrants, poor workers and the seriously ill.

Organizers say they hope the exhibit will show Santo Niño de Atocha’s importance to the communities in the borderlands.

The exhibit will feature numerous photographs of the Santo Niño from churches in El Paso, Texas, and in Chimayo, New Mexico.

It will be on display until spring 2020.

The Associated Press

