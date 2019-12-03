Loading articles...

Dutch police arrest 8 suspects in gang rape investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police have arrested eight men suspected of involvement in the gang rapes of at least three teenage girls.

Police say the men, aged from 18 to 26 years, were arrested early Tuesday in the city of Den Bosch and nearby Rosmalen.

Police launched a large-scale investigation early this year after three girls, independently of one another, reported being sexually assaulted by a group of men at an automobile repair garage in Den Bosch.

Detectives who combed the garage for forensic evidence in April say they have indications that the gang had more victims who may not have reported rapes out of fear of reprisals.

The gang is believed to have made contact with victims through social media before drugging and abusing them.

The Associated Press

