Drake was Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. The rapper has been named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

TORONTO — It was the decade of Drake on Spotify.

The company says the Toronto rapper was its most-streamed artist of the decade, both globally and in Canada.

Drizzy has more than 28 billion streams to his name on the audio service.

Love-song master Ed Sheeran was the second-most streamed artist of the decade on Spotify.

He was followed by hip-hop star Post Malone at number three, pop singer Ariana Grande at number four, and rapper Eminem at number five.

Of course, Drake was also Spotify’s most-streamed Canadian artist of the decade, followed by the Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Drake was also Spotify’s male artist of the decade, while Grande was the top female artist.

Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You” was the most-streamed track of the decade.

And Post Malone is the most streamed artist this year, with over 6.5 billion streams from fans around the globe in 2019.

The Canadian Press

