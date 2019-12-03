Gosford Boulevard apartment residents displaced by deadly fire get legal help

Some of the residents say they fear they may become homeless as early as the end of the month

It’s been a tough few weeks for 354 residents of a Gosford Boulevard apartment building that were displaced by a deadly five-alarm fire on Nov. 15.

Now, some of them say they are facing a scary possibility – being homeless as early as the end of the month, which is why they have hired a legal team.

Residents said it’s the landlord’s responsibility to take care of them and make sure they have somewhere safe to stay. This is something the city also backs up.

Some residents say they have trouble getting through to Ronkay, the building management company regarding their concerns.

“They said they would get back to me. They did not. I phoned them again this morning, explained the situation again and they still haven’t returned the call,” says Gosford boulevard resident Jim Laferriere.

Laferriere says he hasn’t received any money back from the building management company and in a few days will have nowhere to live, along with his dog and son.

Lawyer Darryl Singer, who is representing the Gosford Boulevard residents, said Tuesday they will be asking building management for three things.

First, transition cheques, which were promised to residents. This refund is a credit for half of November since residents were displaced on Nov. 15 and also an equivalent payment for December to help with transition costs. The second ask is assistance for transportation costs for children to get to school or daycare. And third, alternate accommodations for displaced residents until the building is livable again.

Singer also said that the landlord has filed a “Form 1″ document in the courts.

“Typically Form 1’s are used to add or change directors or things of that nature so it certainly looks highly suspicious,” Singer said.

Singer also warns the building management company has 24 to 48 hours to respond to his firm’s communications, or else they will take the next steps, which could mean litigation.

Mayor John Tory said Tuesday the city is watching the situation carefully.

“We’re watching something that we believe is principally the landlord’s responsibility [and] we’re going to make sure those responsibilities are properly carried out,” Tory said.

CityNews has reached out to Ronkay multiple times and we have not received a response.