Loading articles...

Corrections: Man convicted of murder, kidnapping dies

JUNEAU, Alaska — A man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Fairbanks high school student in 1987 has died.

The state Department of Corrections says 69-year-old Michael Alexander died at a Colorado hospital Sunday. The department, in a release, says Alexander had been transferred to the Colorado Department of Corrections last year to receive special medical care. Details about his health were not released.

The department says Alexander was serving consecutive 99-year sentences for murder and kidnapping. He was charged in the death of high school student Kathy Stockholm.

Court documents say the student left her home the evening of March 23, 1987, to get a book from her locker at school and never returned. Her body was later found on the outskirts of Fairbanks.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision SB DVP south of Spanbridge - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:02 PM
Flurries tonight and tomorrow morning. But as lake effect snow takes over, it's the Thursday morning commute that w…
Latest Weather
Read more