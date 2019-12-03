Loading articles...

Colorado officer, suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A police officer and a suspect are hospitalized in critical condition following an exchange of gunfire in northern Colorado.

Police responded to a neighbourhood in the small city of Fort Lupton late Monday because of a report of a person with a gun.

Authorities in a statement Tuesday say officers learned that the suspect was trying to contact someone inside a home.

They say the suspect opened fire at officers as they approached the home, wounding the officer. Police returned fire and wounded the suspect.

The wounded officer and the suspect were taken by helicopter to hospitals. They were not named.

A police team made up of members from other departments is investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press

