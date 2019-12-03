Loading articles...

Peel police identify Brampton homicide victim

Last Updated Dec 3, 2019 at 1:36 pm EST

One man is dead after being shot in the area of Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road in Brampton. CITYNEWS

Peel police have identified a man found shot to death in a Brampton neighbourhood this past weekend.

On Nov. 30 at around 6:40 p.m. police said they were called to a residence on Rosepac Avenue near Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road.

Upon arriving, they discovered a man outside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Joel Stennett, 18, of Brampton, has been identified by police as Peel Region’s 26th homicide victim of 2019.

Police said they are looking for a white or light coloured vehicle seen fleeing the area with multiple suspects inside.

Investigators would not say if this was a targeted shooting, saying only they believe it to be an isolated incident and there is likely no additional threat to public safety.

 

