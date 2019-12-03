Loading articles...

Authorities ID man in slaying who was killed fleeing police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed by police officers investigating a fatal shooting.

Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri tells reporters that 21-year-old Jerric Harris died Monday. He says Harris and 21-year-old Jamauri Burks argued that morning and Burks returned home. The nature of the argument is unclear. Neither man had a criminal history.

Capri says Harris then confronted and shot Burks, hitting him in the neck and torso. A bystander called 911 and Burks was taken to a hospital where he died. Capri says Harris was watching officers investigate the scene but was then pointed out by a witness and fled. He says that’s when Harris opened fire on pursuing officers, who shot him several times.

The officers are now on paid leave, per department policy.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Construction starting to wrap up through this stretch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
It was a record snowfall for a Dec 2 at #Toronto YYZ ❄️9.4cm ❄️was recorded yesterday. The record was 9.2cm set in 2007 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more