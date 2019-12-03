Loading articles...

Amnesty: Yemen’s disabled are neglected, and suffering

CAIRO — Amnesty International says Yemen’s civil war has exacted an enormous toll on people with disabilities, who find themselves excluded from badly needed humanitarian assistance.

The London-based rights group said in a report released on Tuesday that faced with inadequate or nonexistent support, disabled Yemenis are “most at risk and most marginalized” in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Rawya Rageh, Amnesty’s Senior Crisis Advisor, says: “What we are calling for is a change in perspective … that the rights of people with disabilities are addressed at the outset of the crisis.”

In a war that’s killed over 100,000 people, the number of disabled Yemenis, around 15% of the population, is also soaring.

The Amnesty report catalogues a range of challenges that force disabled Yemenis to resort to desperate measures to survive.

Isabel Debre, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Left lane blocked only. South Avenue ramp to the highway has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:50 PM
#Toronto forecast for Tue. Dec. 3/19: A chilly start but staying dry through the day. A light dusting of snow tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more