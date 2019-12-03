Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Amnesty: Yemen’s disabled are neglected, and suffering
by Isabel Debre, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 3, 2019 12:47 am EST
CAIRO — Amnesty International says Yemen’s civil war has exacted an enormous toll on people with disabilities, who find themselves excluded from badly needed humanitarian assistance.
The London-based rights group said in a report released on Tuesday that faced with inadequate or nonexistent support, disabled Yemenis are “most at risk and most marginalized” in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Rawya Rageh, Amnesty’s Senior Crisis Advisor, says: “What we are calling for is a change in perspective … that the rights of people with disabilities are addressed at the outset of the crisis.”
In a war that’s killed over 100,000 people, the number of disabled Yemenis, around 15% of the population, is also soaring.
The Amnesty report catalogues a range of challenges that force disabled Yemenis to resort to desperate measures to survive.