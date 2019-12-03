Loading articles...

Alleged feces thrower returns to court Tuesday

Samuel Opoku, left, his lawyer Jordan Weisz, Justice Cathy Mochain and Crown councel Michael Lockner are seen during an appearance in a courtroom sketch in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

The man accused of throwing liquefied feces on strangers in Toronto is back in court this morning.

Samuel Opoku was arrested last week and charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.

The arrest came after three alleged attacks in or near two university campuses in the city.

Police say the alleged incidents involved five people that had no known connection to Opoku.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

david bradley

WHAT BETTER WAY TO GET OUT OF THE COLD FOR WINTER

December 03, 2019 at 7:46 am
Prof. M

Alleged attack? Nothing alleged about it. It really happened. Who writes this stuff?

December 03, 2019 at 7:51 am
Hide All Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Westney, two left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:35 AM
It was a record snowfall for a Dec 2 at #Toronto YYZ ❄️9.4cm ❄️was recorded yesterday. The record was 9.2cm set in 2007 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more