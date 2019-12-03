Alberta RCMP continue to investigate crash between school bus and mobile crane

SMOKY LAKE, Alta. — Police say they continue to investigate after a school bus and a mobile crane collided on an Alberta highway and sent eight people, including five in critical condition, to hospital.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. yesterday near Smoky Lake, which is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry says a preliminary investigation shows that the bus was headed north on a rural road and the crane was westbound on the highway.

Witnesses told police that the bus had stopped at a stop sign, then started crossing the highway when it was T-boned by the crane on the loading side near the rear wheels.

Police say there haven’t been any fatalities, but they haven’t received an update on the students’ conditions.

Bumbry said both drivers have been released from hospital and a passenger in the crane wasn’t injured.

