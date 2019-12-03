Loading articles...

A biographical snapshot of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

NAME: Sergey Brin

AGE: 46

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in math and computer science. Master’s degree from Stanford University, on leave from Ph.D. program at Stanford.

PERSONAL: Born in Moscow, moved to the U.S. at age 6. Divorced from Anne Wojcicki.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Co-founder of Google. In 2011, Brin took over an experimental lab called “X” that developed internet-connected eyewear, self-driving cars and internet-beaming balloons.

NET WORTH: $56.8 billion, according to Forbes.

The Associated Press

