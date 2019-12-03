Loading articles...

A biographical snapshot of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

NAME: Sundar Pichai

AGE: 47

PERSONAL: Born in India, married to Anjali Pichai.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Pichai has been at Google for 15 years, serving as a leader in projects to build the company’s Chrome browser and overseeing its Android operating system. Pichai, who has an engineering background, took over as the head of Google’s products before being promoted to CEO when Alphabet was created in 2015.

SALARY: Pichai’s pay totalled $1.9 million in 2018, including a base salary of $650,000, according to a company filing with the SEC.

