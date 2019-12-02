Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vigil planned to pay tribute to victims of London attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 4:44 am EST
The sun reflects off a building in the City of London, near to London Bridge in London Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A man wearing a fake suicide vest was subdued by bystanders as he went on a knife rampage killing two people and wounding others before being shot dead by police on London Bridge Friday.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
LONDON — A vigil is planned to pay tribute to those who died in the London Bridge attack and to honour the bystanders who fought the attacker.
The remembrance service Monday at Guildhall Yard is meant to honour former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, who were part of a program meant to rehabilitate prisoners.
The pair were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners.
Police later shot Khan dead on the bridge.
Also Monday, West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man who was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been returned to prison for breaching release conditions. He was held after a search of his home on Saturday.