US Steel, Marathon rise; Ollie’s, Hovnanian fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

United States Steel Corp., up 55 cents to $13.67

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $6.40 to $59

The retailer’s founder and CEO, Mark Butler, died unexpectedly.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 31 cents to $11.96

Rising crude oil prices helped lift energy and oilfield services companies.

Newmont Goldcorp., up 34 cents to $38.74

The gold mining company announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Bank of America Corp., up 11 cents to $33.43

Banks got a lift from rising bond yields, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

DexCom Inc., down $3.39 to $223.92

The medical device maker is facing technical issues with its blood glucose monitoring system.

Honeywell International Inc., down $4.23 to $174.32

U.S. manufacturing shrank more than expected in November.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down $1.54 to $20.76

Homebuilders fell after a government report showed that spending on construction projects unexpectedly fell in October.

The Associated Press

