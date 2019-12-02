Loading articles...

UN Security Council to head to Washington, and Kentucky

CAMEROON, Cameroon — The United Nations Security Council is set to meet with President Donald Trump over lunch Thursday, then travel this month to a part of the U.S. that’s off the beaten path for diplomats: Ambassador Kelly Craft’s home state of Kentucky.

Craft announced the plans Monday.

The U.S. this month holds the rotating presidency of the U.N.’s most powerful body, which is tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

Council trips usually head for hotspots, often sites of U.N. peacekeeping missions. The group also sometimes travels for informal retreats or visits to members’ countries.

Craft says the Dec. 13-15 Kentucky plans include informal meetings, as well as a University of Kentucky basketball game and bottling some bourbon.

Overall, she says the U.S. presidency will focus on giving the council “more credibility.”

The Associated Press

