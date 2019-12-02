Loading articles...

Two students rushed to hospital after school bus crash in northern Alberta

SMOKY LAKE, Alta. — Two students were rushed to hospital today after a school bus and a truck-mounted crane collided on an Alberta highway.

Alberta Health Services says one of the students was in critical condition and had to be airlifted from the crash site near Smoky Lake, about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

Ross Hunter, a spokesman for Aspen View Public Schools, says the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. when the bus was transporting students to H.A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake.

He says 14 students were on the bus at the time of the collision, plus the bus driver.

Hunter says a second bus dispatched to the scene transported other students and the driver to the Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre for further assessment.

He says families of all students involved in the collision have been notified, and supports for students and staff are in place at the school.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press

