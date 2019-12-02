Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two students rushed to hospital after school bus crash in northern Alberta
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 2:05 pm EST
SMOKY LAKE, Alta. — Two students were rushed to hospital today after a school bus and a truck-mounted crane collided on an Alberta highway.
Alberta Health Services says one of the students was in critical condition and had to be airlifted from the crash site near Smoky Lake, about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Ross Hunter, a spokesman for Aspen View Public Schools, says the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. when the bus was transporting students to H.A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake.
He says 14 students were on the bus at the time of the collision, plus the bus driver.
Hunter says a second bus dispatched to the scene transported other students and the driver to the Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre for further assessment.
He says families of all students involved in the collision have been notified, and supports for students and staff are in place at the school.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.
The Canadian Press
