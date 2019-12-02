Loading articles...

Trump to tariff steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil

President Donald Trump listens during an event to sign an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is accusing Argentina and Brazil of hurting U.S. farmers through currency manipulation and says he’ll slap tariffs on their steel and aluminum imports.

Trump also is calling on America’s central bank to act to prevent other countries from devaluing their currencies.

Both South American nations were among U.S. allies that Trump had exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs in March 2018.

Hours before he was to depart for a NATO conference in London, Trump tweeted that “Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries.”

Trump says the Fed should “Lower Rates & Loosen.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:46 AM
CRASH - WB Gardiner ramp to the 427. Right lane of the ramp is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @Misener680NEWS: The storm left road conditions ranging from snow covered to wet and slushy. The cleanup is underway as line of salters…
Latest Weather
Read more