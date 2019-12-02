Loading articles...

Why are so many people turning to food banks?

In today’s Big Story podcast, one in seven people in the Toronto region struggles with food insecurity. That’s according to the 2019 “Who’s Hungry: Profile of Hunger in the Toronto Region” report, which says food bank use rose by four per cent in the last fiscal year. Food is a basic necessity, so why are so many people unable to afford it? What needs to change so that people don’t need to skip meals to pay their bills?

GUEST: Neil Heatherington, CEO of The Daily Bread Food Bank

holy smokes

What a stupid question.

December 02, 2019 at 5:26 am
Harveye

@holy smokes: Yup.

But when one realizes, the biggest expense Canadians have is taxes, more than food and shelter costs combined, it’s no wonder more people are using food banks.

December 02, 2019 at 5:52 am
