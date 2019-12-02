Why are so many people turning to food banks?

In today’s Big Story podcast, one in seven people in the Toronto region struggles with food insecurity. That’s according to the 2019 “Who’s Hungry: Profile of Hunger in the Toronto Region” report, which says food bank use rose by four per cent in the last fiscal year. Food is a basic necessity, so why are so many people unable to afford it? What needs to change so that people don’t need to skip meals to pay their bills?

GUEST: Neil Heatherington, CEO of The Daily Bread Food Bank

