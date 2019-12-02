Loading articles...

Tennessee prepares to execute blind death row inmate

NASHVILLE — The state of Tennessee is preparing to execute a blind man this week.

Lee Hall is scheduled to be electrocuted Thursday.

Hall had his sight when he entered death row nearly three decades ago, but attorneys for the 53-year-old prisoner say he’s since become functionally blind due to improperly treated glaucoma.

Hall’s attorneys say he would be just the second blind person to be executed in the United States since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr., has been on death row since he was convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend Traci Crozier.

He has decided to die by the electric chair, a choice allowed for death row inmates who were convicted before January 1999.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Hwy 6 South.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
After the morning snow, a mainly cloudy day. Some sunshine too (Dec2) Next disturbance moves in for Wednesday but a…
Latest Weather
Read more