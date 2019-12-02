Sri Lanka wants to query Swiss Embassy worker over threat

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan authorities have told the Swiss Embassy in Colombo that they want to question an embassy worker who was allegedly forced into a car and threatened to establish the veracity of her claims.

The embassy has said the employee, who allegedly was ordered by her abductors to produce embassy information, is not able to speak with police due to a deteriorating health condition.

The Swiss foreign ministry called the Nov. 25 incident a “very serious and unacceptable attack” and summoned Sri Lanka’s ambassador to demand an investigation.

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said Sunday that evidence collected by investigators did not support the sequence of events of the alleged incident given by the embassy, and that the employee needed to be interviewed by Sri Lankan police.

The Associated Press