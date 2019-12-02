Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Smoke grenade explodes in Indonesia park, injures 2 soldiers
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 11:01 pm EST
Police investigators inspect the site of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. An explosion from a smoke grenade occurred Tuesday near the presidential palace in Indonesia's capital. (AP Photo)
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police say an explosion from a smoke grenade near the presidential palace in Indonesia’s capital has injured two soldiers.
Jakarta Police Chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said the blast occurred Tuesday at the National Monument park when the two soldiers who were doing a routine exercise found a smoke grenade lying on the ground and exploded when they tried to pick it up.
Pramono said the two injured soldiers were being hospitalized but in stable condition.
He said police are investigating the blast, including the possibility it accidentally fell as thousands of police and soldiers were deployed Monday to secure a big rally held by tens of thousands conservative Muslims near the park.
National Monument park, known as Monas, is just across the presidential palace and several government offices.