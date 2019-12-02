Loading articles...

Shooting of driver beside busy Montreal highway suspected road rage: police

MONTREAL — The driver of a delivery van was shot on the service road of a busy Montreal highway today in what police describe as an apparent case of road rage.

Montreal police say they received a call at about 1:40 p.m. concerning a dispute that had degenerated between two motorists.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the two men involved were in vehicles heading east on the service road of Highway 40 in east-end Montreal.

She says one driver pulled alongside the victim’s van and opened fire before quickly fleeing the scene.

The victim, injured in the upper body, was conscious when first-responders arrived, and police say his life is not in danger.

His employer, Monsieur Livre-Tout of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., said late in the afternoon it did not have any news on the driver, described as being in his 20s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB DVP approaching Don Mills - right lane partially blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 PM
Good riddance! Clearing skies tonight. Bundle up for overnight lows near -8, wind chill near -13 as you wake up in…
Latest Weather
Read more