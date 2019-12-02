Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shooting of driver beside busy Montreal highway suspected road rage: police
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 4:25 pm EST
MONTREAL — The driver of a delivery van was shot on the service road of a busy Montreal highway today in what police describe as an apparent case of road rage.
Montreal police say they received a call at about 1:40 p.m. concerning a dispute that had degenerated between two motorists.
Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the two men involved were in vehicles heading east on the service road of Highway 40 in east-end Montreal.
She says one driver pulled alongside the victim’s van and opened fire before quickly fleeing the scene.
The victim, injured in the upper body, was conscious when first-responders arrived, and police say his life is not in danger.
His employer, Monsieur Livre-Tout of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., said late in the afternoon it did not have any news on the driver, described as being in his 20s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.
The Canadian Press
