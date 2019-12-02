Loading articles...

Rosenstein said he was ‘horrified’ at how Comey was fired

WASHINGTON — Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the FBI he was “angry, ashamed, horrified and embarrassed” at the way James Comey was fired as FBI director.

Rosenstein was interviewed by agents two weeks after Comey’s firing as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. An FBI summary of that interview was among hundreds of pages of documents released Monday as part of a public records lawsuit brought by BuzzFeed News and CNN.

In his interview, Rosenstein said he expected Comey would be contacted by either President Donald Trump or Attorney General Jeff Sessions and fired in person. Comey instead learned of his firing from television while speaking with agents in Los Angeles.

At one point during the interview, the document says, Rosenstein appeared overcome by emotion but quickly recovered.

