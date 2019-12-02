Loading articles...

Rescuers among 5 dead in storms on French Riviera

Rain clouds form over Marseille, France, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The southern France region is under alert for heavy rain and floods. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

PARIS — The crew of a rescue helicopter were among five people killed in heavy weekend rains that pounded France’s Mediterranean coast in a second week of deadly flooding in the region.

The Interior Ministry says the Dragon helicopter lost radio contact while on a reconnaissance and rescue mission in a storm-slammed area near the inland town of Le Luc.

The bodies of the three people aboard were found early Monday near Marseille. The fate of the helicopter was unclear. An investigation is underway.

The administration for the Var region says two other people were killed in the storm, including a stable owner whose vehicle was swept away by floodwater as he tried to check on his horses.

Six people were killed in flooding around France’s Mediterranean coast a week ago.

The Associated Press

