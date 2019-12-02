Loading articles...

Regular voting ends as Bougainville considers independence

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — They voted in mountain villages and on remote atolls. Even 15 youth who live in the jungle and wear bright Upe hats as they undergo traditional training to become men were given the chance to vote.

All across the Pacific region of Bougainville, people have been voting in a historic referendum to decide if they want to become the world’s newest nation by gaining independence from Papua New Guinea.

Regular voting ends on Tuesday while any remaining postal votes will be accepted through Saturday. The results will be announced in mid-December.

The referendum is nonbinding, and a vote for independence would then need to be negotiated by leaders from both Bougainville and Papua New Guinea. The final say would then go to lawmakers in the Papua New Guinea Parliament.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
STALL - Tractor trailer westbound 401 express west of 410. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
#Toronto forecast for Tue. Dec. 3/19: A chilly start but staying dry through the day. A light dusting of snow tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more