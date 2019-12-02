Loading articles...

Powerful typhoon blowing through central Philippines

Residents ride a military truck as they evacuate to safer grounds in preparation for the coming of Typhoon Kammuri in Legazpi, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Monday Dec. 2, 2109. The Philippines' main island, including the national capital, Manila, is under a tropical cyclone warning for a typhoon forecast to hit Monday night into Tuesday. (AP Photo)

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful typhoon is blowing through the central Philippines, damaging homes and heading toward the capital, Manila.

Typhoon Kammuri hit the eastern coast overnight and was moving west through Quezon province Tuesday morning, ripping off roofs, toppling trees and knocking out power. It had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometres (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph).

Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain. Nearly 90,000 residents were evacuating coastal and low-lying areas prone to flash floods and landslides, according to the Office of Civil Defence.

Manila’s international airport was closing during the storm’s peak, expected at midday.

The coast guard suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding thousands of travellers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.

The Associated Press




