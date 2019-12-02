Loading articles...

Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters at the State Department, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is criticizing the House for holding impeachments hearings while President Donald Trump is abroad.

Pompeo says it’s “very unfortunate” for the House Judiciary Committee to hold its hearing Wednesday at the same time that Trump is representing the U.S. at the NATO summit in London.

Pompeo told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that there is a long tradition of supporting a president when he is travelling overseas and shouldn’t be distracted by problems at home while discussing international issues with allies.

The Associated Press

