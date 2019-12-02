Loading articles...

Poland’s Nobel-winning writer to support art, civil rights

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Nobel Prize winning writer Olga Tokarczuk says she is starting a foundation to promote Polish literature as well as human rights and environment awareness.

Tokarczuk is an outspoken critic of Poland’s right-wing government and of its policy of supporting mainly those artists who follow its conservative outlook.

She said Monday she was offering 350,000 zlotys ($89,000; 81,000 euros) for the Olga Tokarczuk Foundation that will offer undiscriminating support to Polish and foreign writers and authors.

She has asked filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, who has filmed one of her novels, to be one of its board members.

Tokarczuk will receive her award in a gala ceremony Dec.10 in Stockholm.

Poland’s culture minister has been lukewarm about the distinction and said he needs to try and finish reading her books.

