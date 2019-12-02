Loading articles...

Philippine capital warned as strong typhoon approaches

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ main island, including the national capital, Manila, is under a tropical cyclone warning for a typhoon forecast to hit Monday night into Tuesday.

Local governments have told thousands of people to evacuate vulnerable areas such as coastal communities. The worst conditions are forecast for southeastern provinces on Luzon, the most populous island in the archipelago.

Philippine forecasters say Typhoon Kammuri (also called Tisoy) has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) near the centre and gusts up to 185 kph (115 mph) around midday Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warned of potential damage to homes, flooding and landslides in at-risk areas. For the metropolitan Manila region in western Luzon, intense rainfall was possible into Wednesday.

The Associated Press

