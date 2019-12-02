Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pakistani police charge hundreds of protesters with treason
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 4:09 am EST
LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan’s police say it has charged hundreds of students and activists with sedition for making insulting remarks against its military at a protest demanding the lifting of a ban on political activity at universities.
Sunday’s move by police in the city of Lahore to pursue treason cases against the demonstrators came hours before a tweet from Prime Minister Imran Khan suggesting he would end the 1984 ban on student unions.
Amnesty International condemned the move in a statement Sunday. It asked Pakistan to drop any charges and release those arrested following Friday’s rally in Lahore.
Police said the protesters had chanted against “state institutions,” a term referring to the country’s powerful military. They said the rally was attended by between 250 and 300 people, all of whom would be charged.
