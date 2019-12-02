Loading articles...

Organization announces funding for 250 local journalists

NEW YORK — The struggling local news industry got a boost Monday.

Report for America says it will fund the hiring of 250 journalists in newsrooms across 46 states over the next year. It will guide $5 million in funding from foundations to help pay the salaries of the reporters.

That’s a sharp increase from the 61 journalists put in the field this year by Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

With the help of foundation funding, Report for America pays half the salary of these reporters for two years.

The announcement illustrates recognition of what the loss in local journalism jobs has meant for communities. The University of North Carolina estimates that roughly 30,000 newsroom jobs have been lost over the past 15 years.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB DVP approaching Don Mills - right lane partially blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 PM
Good riddance! Clearing skies tonight. Bundle up for overnight lows near -8, wind chill near -13 as you wake up in…
Latest Weather
Read more