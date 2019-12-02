Loading articles...

Northeast gets its turn with messy storm of snow, rain, wind

NEW YORK — A wintry storm that made Thanksgiving travel miserable in the central and eastern United States has moved into the Northeast at the beginning of the workweek.

Heavy snow, rain or a mix of both is greeting commuters Monday morning along the Eastern Seaboard.

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine. Schools are closed across the region.

Flightaware.com reports that several flights are cancelled or delayed at airports in the New York and Boston areas.

The weather is looking brighter across the West and Midwest as the storm moves on. Duluth, Minnesota, is cleaning up more than 21 inches of snow.

The Associated Press


