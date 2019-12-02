Loading articles...

Nissan new CEO reaffirms alliance, promises revival

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a press conference in the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO — Nissan’s new chief executive Makoto Uchida has reaffirmed the importance of the Japanese automaker’s alliance with Renault as it strives to puts its financial scandals behind it.

A day after he took office, Uchida told reporters Monday he will emphasize transparency and work to restore Nissan Motor Co.’s credibility.

Uchida takes over at a time of crisis, with sales and profits tumbling, after Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last year on various financial misconduct charges.

Ghosn denies wrongdoing. His trial has not started, and the scandal hangs like a shadow over Nissan.

Analysts say hopes are high Uchida and his new team will lead a revival at Nissan. But uncertainties remain, and the effort is likely to take time.

Uchida was appointed after his predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
CRASH - WB Gardiner ramp to the 427. Right lane of the ramp is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: We are back under a Weather Advisory for the Monday morning commute with about 5cm snow as weekend system spins back ove…
Latest Weather
Read more