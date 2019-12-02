Markets Right Now: US stock indexes slip in early trading

Loading articles...

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as traders return from a holiday-shortened week.

Gains in health care and energy stocks early Monday were being offset by losses in technology and other sectors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb climbed 1.9%, while Adobe lost 1.5%.

Steelmakers rose after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil.

The S&P 500 slipped 7 points, or 0.2% to 3,143.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26 points, or 0.1%, to 28,022. The Nasdaq lost 36 points, or 0.4%, to 8,629.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84%.

The Associated Press

