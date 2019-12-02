Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man pleads to accessory charge in killing of police officer
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 7:26 pm EST
BILOXI, Miss. — An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to helping another man who is charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi police officer.
News outlets report that 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan of Gulfport waived a grand jury investigation and pleaded guilty Monday to accessory after the fact to capital murder in the May 5 death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen.
Sullivan was one of four people accused of helping Darian Atkinson hide from authorities after McKeithen was killed outside a Biloxi police station.
Atkinson was indicted last month on a capital murder charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.
Sullivan told a judge Monday that he gave Atkinson a change of clothes, knowing Atkinson was being sought.
Sullivan is to be sentenced after the charge against Atkinson is resolved.
The Associated Press
