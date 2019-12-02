Loading articles...

Man charged with distracted driving 10 separate times

Last Updated Dec 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm EST

A driver texting on their phone while in the car. 680 NEWS/Carl Hanstke

A 57-year-old man is facing his 10th charge of distracted driving after being pulled over for driving with a cellphone to his ear Monday morning.

The man was stopped on the Fort Erie-bound QEW outside Hamilton shortly before 10 a.m.

Const. Kevin Westhead, who made the traffic stop, tells 680 NEWS the driver was doing about 100 km/h in terrible, slippery winter conditions and said he was talking to his mother.

The driver’s ninth distracted driving offense was in 2016 and Westhead says the driver asked for a “break” since it had been a few years since the last one.

However, the man was issued the harshest ticket possible under the circumstances — a summons to go directly to court to explain himself to a justice of the peace.

Because the previous nine distracted driving charges came years before the increase in fines and punishments that came into effect this year, Westhead says those nine offences would likely total about $1,500 at the most.

Further, while the justice can suspend the driver’s licence, they cannot revoke it entirely. Westhead says the driver told him he would fight it in court.

According to the Government of Ontario’s website the penalty for being convicted of distracted driving over three times drivers with A to G licences are:

  • a fine of $615, if settled out of court (includes a victim surcharge and the court fee)
  • a fine of up to $3,000 if a summons is received or if you fight the ticket in court and lose
  • six demerit points
  • 30-day suspension

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Richard Killy

He’s been caught 10 times!!!. So in other words. He does it ‘all’ the time !!! No matter what!

December 02, 2019 at 4:29 pm
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 404 collectors - right lane blocked with a stalled bus, looks like a replacement bus has jus…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 PM
Good riddance! Clearing skies tonight. Bundle up for overnight lows near -8, wind chill near -13 as you wake up in…
Latest Weather
Read more