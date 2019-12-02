Loading articles...

Light snow, wintry mix falling over parts of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Light snow and a wintry mix are falling over parts of Pennsylvania as the state braces for heavier snow.

The National Weather Service has issued ice storm and winter storm warnings for some areas.

Travel restrictions were put in place early Monday by state transportation officials.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be barred on:

— Interstate 81 north of the junction with I-80 to the New York line;

— Interstates 84 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania; and

— Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension, north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for Interstate 80.

The Associated Press

